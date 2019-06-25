Person found dead in Louisville sparks investigation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating what happened after a person was found dead in Louisville’s Chickasaw neighborhood.
Someone called police to report a person down at 7:15 p.m. Monday in the 3400 block of Garland Avenue, police said. That’s a block south of Broadway near Louis Coleman Jr. Drive.
Emergency crews arrived to find a person dead inside a car, but that person’s cause of death has not yet been determined.
Police said they found no visible signs of trauma.
The Louisville Metro Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating.
