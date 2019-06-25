Police say suspect kidnapped man he knew and tortured him

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man is accused of kidnapping an adult and using tools to torture him.
The victim approached an LG&E worker said he had been kidnapped by Garrett Payne, 29, according to an arrest slip.
Police said the victim told them he was zip tied, then Payne and other suspects put a metal dog collar around his neck, pistol whipped him, used pliers to his toe and took an angle grinder to his legs in the 100 block of Whisp Brook Circle.
On Tuesday morning, police were everywhere at the Victoria Gardens apartments.
Deborah Sobers lives across the street watching it all from inside her apartment.
"I was shaking really bad," Sobers said. "Every loud sound I could feel or hear was really scary."
"It got real hectic," Ernad Matanovic who lives across the street said. "We heard flash bangs we heard four total flash bangs."
The victim told police the original plan was to take him 100 miles away and murder him. The suspect pulled up to another apartment and the victim was able to flee and found the LG&E worker.
LMPD detective and the SWAT Team served a search warrant and found tools that matched the victim's injuries and statement.
Police told WAVE 3 News on Tuesday that the victim and suspect knew each other and the case is drug related.
Payne was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with kidnapping. His bond was set at $1 million.
