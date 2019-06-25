Semi overturns, blocking downtown Louisville interstate ramp

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A semi driving through downtown Louisville overturned, causing a traffic backup.
It happened just after 9 p.m. Monday on the ramp from I-64 West to I-65 South, MetroSafe confirmed.
All lanes of the ramp closed for about a half an hour as crews worked to clear the scene.
Some traffic was allowed through, but Trimarc said that stretch will close again around 10:15 p.m., forcing traffic across the Lincoln Bridge on I-65 North. That is a toll bridge.
MetroSafe said the driver of the semi is OK. No other cars were involved in the crash.
Drivers should find an alternate route.
