Some stoplights in downtown Louisville may be removed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Initial studies of traffic at six downtown intersections show that some traffic signal lights may not be needed.
Officials say there is not enough traffic, or recorded accidents, in the area of Seventh and Eighth street to warrant stoplights.
Beginning the week of July 8, current stoplights will be replaced by four-way stops for a trial period of 90 days.
The affected intersections include:
- 7th and York
- 7th and Breckinridge
- 7th and Kentucky
- 7th and St. Catherine
- 8th and Breckinridge
- 8th and Kentucky
A public meeting to discuss the proposed changes is scheduled for Monday, July 1 from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Old Louisville Visitors Center (1340 S. Fourth Street).
The traffic signals may be permanently removed at the end of the trial period.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.