Suspect who cut off ankle bracelet finally captured by SWAT nearly 2 years later

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A wanted fugitive with a lengthy criminal history was captured by Louisville Metro Police over the weekend after nearly two years on the run.
Quinton Elliot was arrested Saturday night, wanted on three warrants.
Elliot was placed on Louisville Metro Corrections’ home incarceration program (HIP), but escaped in August 2017, cutting off his ankle bracelet and leaving it on his front lawn. That got him his first warrant.
According to court documents, another warrant for his arrest was issued just days later, when he allegedly beat a woman who questioned him about his attempt to evade police.
Then, in April 2019, police tried to pull Elliot over on the road.
He was allegedly driving a company truck and speeding to outrun police. Court records show he crashed into two houses at 29th and Muhammad Ali.
After the crash, Elliot allegedly ran away from the scene, successfully escaping once again despite the search that included dogs, air and ground units.
“If someone does not want to be caught, they will take every extreme measure not to be caught," WAVE 3 News safety and security expert D’Shawn Johnson said. "That would mean putting not only their lives in danger, but innocent citizens’ lives in danger.”
Two people were injured during Elliot’s stint on the run; the woman he allegedly beat up and a victim who jumped from the truck that crashed into the homes.
Johnson said while situations like this are unfortunate, HIP mainly does what it’s designed to do.
“That’s a shame that you have one or two that make it bad for the rest of everyone else that’s on the program because you’ll have five to six hundred people that are on the program at any given time," Johnson said. "You have to understand if one leaves, there’s still 499 still out there on HIP program that’s doing everything they can and everything they should do to make the program work.”
LMPD’s SWAT team found Elliot hiding behind a couch and dresser in an apartment on Valley Forge Way on Saturday.
A bag of pills and a handgun were found within his reach.
Elliott faces new charges related to drug possession and having a handgun as a convicted felon.
