Teen falls from cliff in Hoosier National Forest

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) – A 14-year-old was rescued after he fell from a cliff in Hoosier National Forest.
Indiana Conservation Officers were called around 11:30 p.m. Monday after the teenager was reported missing.
The officers determined the teen had left the 4000 block of South Hatfield Road on his ATV and likely traveled to the forest to explore caves.
A search team was formed around 1:05 a.m. Tuesday and set out to Messmore Cliffs. One of the conservation officers was able to make verbal contact with the teen and learned he fell 50-60 feet from a cliff.
Search crews were able to remove the teen around 4 a.m.
According to the Indiana DNR Law Enforcement Facebook page, the teen was hypothermic, and suffered broken bones and head trauma.
He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment.
