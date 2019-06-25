Former UK student pleaded guilty to bomb threat

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Former University of Kentucky student has entered into a plea deal regarding a false bomb threat made against the school on social media.
Haily Duvall, 20, of Glasgow, is accused of making a threat that involved the White Hall classroom building in November 2018.
Students at the university, including Duvall herself, sent screenshots of the threats from Snapchat to media outlets.
Duvall pleaded guilty Monday to one count of false information regarding explosives. The remaining 14 charges will be dismissed.
She faces up to 10 years in prison and remains free until sentencing in October.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.