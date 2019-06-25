WAVE Country with Dawne Gee for Tuesday, June 25

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - JCPS Summer Food Program
Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) is offering free breakfast and lunch to children and teens during the district’s summer food service program.
Free meals to any child 18 years of age or younger
Located at 160 schools, churches and community centers across Jefferson County
Two JCPS Bus Stop Cafés—retired school buses that have been converted into mobile dining cafeterias—visit nearly three dozen sites daily, including at neighborhoods, parks and community centers.
JCPS Nutrition Services team serves approximately 300,000 meals to children and teens during the program.
The JCPS meal program runs through August 2
Open to any child, regardless of whether he or she attends JCPS.
For a complete list of JCPS summer food program locations and Bus Stop Cafe sites, click here, or text FOOD TO 877877.
Annette will discuss the Dare to Care summer meal program for youth and the upcoming innovation, the Zero Hunger Mobile Market.
The Zero Hunger Mobile Market is a unique, innovative partnership with Kroger to address food insecurity and food deserts in Louisville.
The Mobile Market is still under construction and Dare to Care plans to launch the market in August. Ask about routes for the Mobile Market.
Dare to Care summer meal program for youth, and the upcoming Zero Hunger Mobile Market
Dare to Care’s Summer Meals for Kids program provides free breakfast, lunch and dinner for children across our community. During the summer months, these children do not have access to the free and reduced-price meals they receive during the school year. The summer program provides meals at 24 partner sites in Kentuckiana.
Dare to Care, along with The Kroger Company, will also launch a mobile grocery market in August.
New program will make healthy grocery items available for sale on a regular schedule to those who lack access to large-scale grocery stores.
Using a converted, 100' NASCAR trailer, the Mobile Market will be a single-aisle, climate-controlled grocery store stocked with fresh produce, meat, dairy, eggs, butter, and juice. Kroger has stepped up as the key operational partner, providing expertise, inventory, and staffing.
Over 170,000 people suffer from food insecurity in Kentuckiana.
Click here for more information.
