Baby bongo’s name revealed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Meet Groot – the Louisville Zoo’s newest addition.
A naming contest was held for the male bongo who was born on May 19.
Nearly 2,000 names were submitted for the contest. From those, the top three were selected and zoo guests could vote for their favorite by dropping bills and coin into a kiosk slot.
According to the zoo, Groot beat out the second favorite, Rocket, by $4.
Groot is currently on exhibit with his mother, Isabelle.
