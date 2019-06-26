Beshear and Edelen display democratic unity in race for governor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Attorney General Andy Beshear continued to mend fences within the party in preparation for his run for Governor.
In a public show of unity, the democratic nominee joined former opponent Adam Edelen on Wednesday at Heine Brothers on Bardstown Road. Beshear was the frequent target of attacks ads by Edelen during the democratic primary.
Both democrats said the acrimony is behind them.
“We’ve already put that aside,” Beshear said. “This is one united team that knows this race is bigger than Adam Edelen and it’s bigger than me.”
Edelen said he is confident Beshear will be “a very good governor.”
“Politics ain’t beanbag,” Edelen said. “This is a tough business and a tough primary produces a much better candidate. I’m confident Andy’s going to win in the fall.”
Just over two weeks ago, Beshear joined former democratic candidate Rocky Adkins on his home turf in eastern Kentucky in another show of party unity. In both events, the democrats stated their goal of defeating Governor Matt Bevin in November.
