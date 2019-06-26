Bill relaxing concealed carry law to take effect in Kentucky on Thursday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19/Associated Press) - As a gun-rights supporter, Michael Paul Wolfgar Lewis sided with Kentucky lawmakers when they relaxed gun laws to let people carry a concealed firearm without a permit or training.
But as the owner of a firearms training business in suburban Louisville, Lewis said the new Kentucky law that takes effect Thursday could send him elsewhere.
Lewis said he expects the law to "completely cripple" his business - which offers firearms safety classes as well as produces and sells gun holsters. He's looking to set up a business in Florida but hasn't decided whether to keep open his Louisville-area operation.
Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin signed the NRA-backed measure into law in March. It allows anyone who is legally allowed to own a gun, and is at least 21-years-old, to carry a concealed weapon without a permit in the state of Kentucky.
Supporters said the bill reinforces Kentuckians’ constitutional rights to bear arms. Critics have voiced concerns about safety and lack of training.
The NRA said Kentucky is the 16th state to allow for permitless conceal carry.
