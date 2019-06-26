Busy Bardstown Road intersection closed due to serious motorcycle crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Emergency crews have closed a section of Bardstown Road in the Highlands as they work to help people involved in a serious motorcycle crash.
It happened just after 4:30 p.m., at the intersection of Bardstown Road and Grinstead Drive, MetroSafe confirmed.
A motorcycle with two people on it collided with another vehicle.
Crews say the people on the motorcycle were hurt badly, but their conditions are not yet known.
Bardstown Road will be closed as the Louisville Metro Police Department’s Traffic Unit investigates what happened. Drivers should avoid the area as traffic is backed up, causing delays.
This story will be updated.
