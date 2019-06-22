911 call released in Evansville murder investigation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police records show there has been an arrest in an Evansville murder investigation.
Brandon Brown, 38, was booked into jail just after 12:30 a.m. Monday. He’s facing charges of murder and possession of a handgun by a felon.
Police told us Friday they were investigating a suspicious death that happened early that morning.
They said the incident happened on Maryland Street around 7:30 a.m. Friday. They also added that the victim “appeared to have head trauma.”
According to the Coroner’s office, after an autopsy Saturday, they determined that 27-year-old Cory Lee Hughes died from homicidal violence and the death is being investigated as a homicide.
According to the probable cause affidavit, a friend called 911 after finding Hughes lying on the kitchen floor. The caller said the door was wide open and the window was broken.
Detectives said in the affidavit that Hughes had been shot one time in the head.
The affidavit shows police found a spent .380 casing on the floor, and shoe impressions in blood from the kitchen to the front door.
It shows a short phone call was made to Hughes’ phone from a phone number matching the phone of Brown’s wife.
According to the affidavit, surveillance video from a neighboring house shows a Chevy Trailblazer, similar to Brown’s, parked in front of Hughes’ home for about five minutes before driving away.
Detectives say they got a search warrant for Brown’s home where they found a .380 handgun.
During an interview, detectives say Brown denied any involvement in the murder. Later, they say he admitted to being at the home and bringing a gun.
Detectives say he told them he called Hughes that morning, but had a strange feeling as he was arriving at the home.
According the the affidavit, Brown said Hughes swung a knife at him after he let him inside. It shows Brown told detectives he blacked out and heard a bang. He told them the next thing he remembered was driving down the road.
The affidavit shows Brown told detectives he threw the gun in the Ohio River and burned the clothes he was wearing.
Police say there was no knife like the one Brown described found at the scene.
Brown was in court Monday morning. He’s due back in court Thursday.
