Camp Quality offers week of relief for cancer patients, survivors

UNDERWOOD, Ind. (WAVE) - Camp Quality is in its 31st year offering a week of fun and activities to pediatric cancer patients and survivors.
Camp Quality is a place where kids can be kids and put everything else behind them.
"Recently I was speaking with a doctor and he said that you've got to understand that these kids go to the hospitals to get better, but they go to your camp to heal" Camp Director Eddie Bobbitt said.
Bobbitt lost his mother to cancer when he was 10 years old, and through a chance encounter at a school supply store where he was working, he began working with Camp Quality 14 years ago.
Now he has the chance to help children like 11-year-old Myking, who has been coming since beating his illness 5 years ago.
Myking has two totally different favorite parts.
"[In] Arts and Crafts, I get to express myself," Myking said, "and zipline I get to be real high in the air."
Each camper has a companion, a counselor of sorts that guides them through the week.
Some companions were once campers, fighting the same fight, and decided to give back.
"The fact that someone would give out of their time to give to me, I feel like why not do the same and give back to the same facility that treated me so well?" Dominique Erkman said.
Myking and Dominique have become quick friends as camper/companion.
"It's not like being forced to hang out with everybody," Myking said. "It's like I'm allowed to. It's like a privilege to be with the companions."
For MyKing and Dominuque, they believe they help each other out.
"[Myking] is like me 2.0," Erkman said. "Honestly I think he's so much smoother and cooler than I was, and to see him flourish and grow into something beautiful, that's a great feeling."
Camp Quality is completely funded by the community.
They hosted 98 children this year free of charge for the campers’ families.
