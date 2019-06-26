Centerstone opens addiction treatment facility in Shelby Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new site for men living with addiction has opened its doors in Louisville, marking a new step in dealing with the ongoing the opioid epidemic in the Commonwealth.
Centerstone debuted its transitional home in Shelby Park on Wednesday. The space on Mary Street will provide support, inpatient and outpatient treatment for men working to transition into a sober lifestyle. In addition to peer group sessions, residents will also receive assistance with employment and case management.
“With the opioid epidemic that is raging across this country and devastating communities, Mary Street is able to be one small part of the recovery process and solution to the epidemic,” Scott Hesseltine with Centerstone said. “We provide structured housing for over 30 men who are seeking the process of recovery.”
The 60-day program on Mary Street is one of the only transitional housing facilities in the metro that allows men to live while on medication assisted treatment, according to Centerstone.
More information on addiction services can be found here.
Centerstone also operates facilities in Indiana, Florida, Illinois and Tennessee.
