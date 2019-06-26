City, developers seek input on project aimed at making stretch of River Road more appealing

Maynard said the portion of the Louisville Loop is rather difficult to traverse due to the Interstate 64 and Belvedere pillars that create blind spots and allow only small passageways for pedestrians and cyclists. The Louisville Loop is divided from River Road by a concrete barrier and provides no access points with the exception of an opening near 6th Street. Public Works officials say current traffic counts show there is excess capacity along this section of River Road that could provide some flexibility in redesigning this space.