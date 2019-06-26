Danville toddler recovering after accidentally shooting himself

DANVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A 2-year-old boy is recovering after accidentally shooting himself in the foot.
The shooting took place Tuesday night at an apartment complex in Danville.
According to Danville police, the child was being cared for by his grandfather when he shot himself with a handgun.
The boy was airlifted to Kentucky Children's Hospital in Lexington with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say the gun was not locked up and say they have not ruled out filing charges in this case.
