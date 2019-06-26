Elizabethtown man accused of attempting to murder family using hatchet

David Allen Hill is charged with two counts of attempted murder for swinging a hatchet at his wife and teenage son. (Source: Hardin County Detention Center)
By Charles Gazaway | June 26, 2019 at 4:58 PM EDT - Updated June 26 at 4:58 PM

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - An Hardin County man is facing two attempted murder charges after police say he attacked his wife and teenage son with a hatchet.

David Allen Hill, 39, of Elizabethtown, was booked into the Hardin County Detention Center where he is being held on a $250,000 full cash bond.

According to the Hardin County Sheriff's Office, Hill and his wife were arguing when he pulled out the hatchet and started swinging. Hill is also accused of slamming his wife in to a SUV leaving a dent in the vehicle.

Hill is also facing charges of violating an emergency protective order that was issued in early March. Authorities say Hill has violated the EPO three times since late March.

