Elizabethtown man accused of attempting to murder family using hatchet

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - An Hardin County man is facing two attempted murder charges after police say he attacked his wife and teenage son with a hatchet.
David Allen Hill, 39, of Elizabethtown, was booked into the Hardin County Detention Center where he is being held on a $250,000 full cash bond.
According to the Hardin County Sheriff's Office, Hill and his wife were arguing when he pulled out the hatchet and started swinging. Hill is also accused of slamming his wife in to a SUV leaving a dent in the vehicle.
Hill is also facing charges of violating an emergency protective order that was issued in early March. Authorities say Hill has violated the EPO three times since late March.
