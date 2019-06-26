FORECAST: Sunny, hot and humid

By Tawana Andrew | June 26, 2019 at 5:26 AM EDT - Updated June 26 at 5:26 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Highs soar to near 90 under mostly sunny skies as the humidity increases.

It will feel more like the low to mid-90s this afternoon

Some scattered storms may drift into our western/southwestern counties this afternoon but most locations will stay dry.

Isolated storm chances remain in the forecast for the rest of the week as highs continue to hover in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Some more storms are expected as July begins but the heat will remain.

TODAY: Mostly sunny; More humid; Warmer; Isolated thunderstorms, mainly west (20%); HIGH: 92°

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy; Muggy; LOW: 70°

THURSDAY: Partly sunny; Isolated thunderstorms (20%); HIGH: 92°

