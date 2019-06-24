‘Free dad hugs’: Cincinnati man shares emotional Pride stories, offers continued hugs, talks

“One of the first hugs I gave, with a sullen look on her face, the girl whispered in my ear, “My dad hates me.” A little later at Sawyer Point, a girl shyly walked up and very politely asked for a hug. There was deep pain in her eyes. We hugged for what seemed like forever, and she grabbed me like she was holding on for dear life. An hour later, standing in line for a sno-cone, a girl pointed to my shirt and told her friend, “Hey, free dad hugs!” The friend walked up to me and didn’t say a word, but the look on her face said everything I needed to know. I asked if she needed a hug, and she nodded yes. She hugged me as if she hadn’t seen me in years, even though we’d never met. She walked away in tears, without ever saying a word.”