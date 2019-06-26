Funeral information announced for Girl Scout Isabelle Meyer

Jasper, Ind. (WFIE) - The funeral has been scheduled for 11-year-old Isabelle Meyer.
Isabelle was killed when a tree fell on her in Perry County on Monday.
According to her obituary, visitation is Sunday from 1:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Becher & Kluesner Funeral home on East 7th Street in Jasper.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday at 10:00 a.m. at Precious Blood Catholic Church on West 6th Street. She will be laid to rest at Fairview Cemetery.
There is a GoFundMe account for funeral expenses.
According to her obituary, Isabelle would have been entering her 6th grade school year at Jasper Middle School where she was looking forward to be a member of the Cross Country Team.
She had been a Girl Scout for five years.
