Funeral information announced for Girl Scout Isabelle Meyer
(Source: Cyndi Meyer)
By Jill Lyman | June 26, 2019 at 1:34 PM EDT - Updated June 26 at 3:12 PM

Jasper, Ind. (WFIE) - The funeral has been scheduled for 11-year-old Isabelle Meyer.

Isabelle was killed when a tree fell on her in Perry County on Monday.

According to her obituary, visitation is Sunday from 1:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Becher & Kluesner Funeral home on East 7th Street in Jasper.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday at 10:00 a.m. at Precious Blood Catholic Church on West 6th Street. She will be laid to rest at Fairview Cemetery.

There is a GoFundMe account for funeral expenses.

According to her obituary, Isabelle would have been entering her 6th grade school year at Jasper Middle School where she was looking forward to be a member of the Cross Country Team.

She had been a Girl Scout for five years.

