Hiker rescued after fall in Jessamine Creek Gorge

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - A hiker had to be airlifted out of the Jessamine Greek Gorge after falling 50-feet down an embankment near the waterfalls while climbing in the area.
It happened around 1 p.m. Wednesday.
The hiker was conscious, and crews are using a helicopter to help rescue her from a remote area. A bystander tells WAVE 3 News’ sister station, WKYT she was bleeding, but she was able to move her extremities.
Rescue teams set up a command post in the parking lot off Corman Lane, but had to walk through the trails to find her.
A medical helicopter landed near the scene, and the fire department brought in specialized equipment to reach the hiker.
She has non-life threatening injuries.
