JCPenney hiring 90 seasonal associates in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - JCPenney is hiring 90 seasonal associates in Louisville and experienced stylists for its salon.
The hiring blitz is to prepare for back to school shoppers. Available customer service and support positions include cashier, replenishment specialist, SEPHORA inside JCPenney beauty consultant and more.
JCPenney offers seasonal associates an employee discount up to 25 percent and flexible scheduling.
Anyone interested can apply at kiosks in local stores or online by clicking here.
Some candidates hired as seasonal associates may have the opportunity to be hired as permanent associates, as needed on a store-by-store basis.
