JCPS board praises superintendent Pollio in performance review

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The board for Jefferson County Public Schools released its report card for Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio’s first year as permanent superintendent.
The evaluation, which looked at his performance during the 2018-19 school year, found Pollio’s “positive energy, enthusiasm and passion” have sparked a “transformational process within the district and throughout the community."
Pollio was evaluated in the following categories:
- Strategic leadership
- Instructional leadership
- Cultural leadership
- Human resource leadership
- Managerial leadership
- Collaborative leadership
- Influential leadership ranking
The board gave him the highest marks for cultural leadership, and the lowest scores for human resources leadership and collaborative leadership.
“I appreciate the board’s support and the work we’ve accomplished together to continue moving our district forward,” Pollio said in a press release. “We are putting bold, innovative ideas into action that are driving the transformation that our students and community deserve—and we remain laser-focused on building a model urban school district for all students at every level.”
Read the full evaluation by clicking or tapping here.
