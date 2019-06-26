Lawmakers continue to discuss Kentucky pension crisis

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT/WAVE) - One of the biggest debates in Frankfort continues to be the pension crisis.
Lawmakers say they know there’s no easy fix to the problem.
“The short answer here is, there’s not a one-size-fits-all solution to the 118 quasi-governmental entities or the regional universities,” Governor Matt Bevin’s Chief Of Staff, Byan Sunderland said.
The governor’s proposal gives those employers the option to stay in KERS or opt out next spring and move their workers to a new retirement plan. The proposal provides cost relief for a year for those employers to decide what to do and plan for it.
“The focus on this is to not put anybody out of business." State Budget Director John Chilton said. "It’s providing what will be affordable options.”
While republican leaders have said they believe they have the support needed to pass the bill, democrats say they have proposals, which one lawmaker calls faster and cheaper - not being heard.
“The minority caucus presented an option, and we were allowed five minutes at this board at the last meeting to discuss another option," democrat representative Joe Graviss of Versailles said. "They just got done speaking on their proposal, for however long they spoke, and we didn’t get to the table.”
The board chair said that’s because they can’t call a special session, but Gov. Bevin can.
There are still questions about when that will happen.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.