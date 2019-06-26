Louisville adopts ordinance making marijuana possession ‘lowest priority’ for police

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Softening the city’s stance on marijuana, Metro Council passed an ordinance to make the possession of small amounts of cannabis one of the lowest priorities for police.
Tuesday’s vote passed the ordinance 15 to 9.
The ordinance doesn’t apply to drug dealers or those driving under the influence. Possession by someone younger than 21 would still be a crime.
Supporters said the ordinance will lessen the load for officers and keep users out of jail and the court system.
But some councilmembers feel the ordinance doesn’t do enough.
“I could vote yes on this -- tonight I’m a no vote,” Councilman Brent Ackerson (D-District 26) said. “And I’m voting no because it doesn’t go far enough in my opinion.”
Councilwoman Nicole George (D-District 21) added: “While we can’t decriminalize it, what we can do is set a tone through the legislative process.”
Since marijuana is still against state and federal law, this ordinance is more of a statement of policy.
