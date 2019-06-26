Louisville priest resigns amid criminal activity concerns

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A local priest has stepped down following complaints that he took inappropriate pictures of students during field day.
A letter, sent to the parishioners at Saint Francis of Assisi Parish by Archbishop Joseph Kurtz dated June 17, addresses the changes.
According to the letter, Father Jeff Gatlin has stepped away from his role of pastor after several parishioners raised questions.
Father Jeff does not believe he did anything wrong, but asked to be relieved of his assignment while the concerns are addressed. Kurtz says Gatlin has entered a medical treatment program, and resigned from the church to focus on his health.
Child protective services reviewed what happened and say they do not have information that leads to criminal activity.
Read the archbishop’s letter to the parishioners below.
