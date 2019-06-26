Man who pleaded to involvement in 3 murders as a teen wants shock probation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man who admitted to his role in three murders wants to be released from prison on shock probation.
Anjuan Carter is now 18, but was just 15 when Larry Ordway, 14, and Maurice Gordon, 16, were murdered in May 2016. The teens, who were brothers, were found stabbed and burned outside an abandoned home on River Park Drive.
Carter also admitted to involvement in the killing of Christopher Jones.
In November 2016, Carter took a plea deal to three counts of criminal facilitation to murder and one count of tampering with physical evidence. He was sentenced to ten years in a juvenile detention facility, but was re-sentenced in December after turning 18.
A hearing about the shock probation request is set for July 23.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.