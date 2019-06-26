2nd man charged in kidnapping, torture case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A second man has been arrested in connection to a kidnapping during which the victim was tortured with power tools.
Carter Lee Bergin, 26, of Louisville, was taken into custody June 25 by Louisville Metro police on kidnapping, assault and attempted murder charges. He is also facing charges for burglary, assault, leaving the scene of an accident, fleeing and evading and menacing.
An arrest warrant says the victim, along with Bergin and Garrett Payne, 29, also of Louisville, were at Payne's apartment in the 100 block on Whisp Brook Circle on Monday when they made the victim undress because they thought he had stolen meth from them. After searching him for the drugs, Bergin and Payne used zip ties to restrain his hands and feet. A metal dog collar was put around the victim's neck and secured with zip ties, according to the warrant.
The victim says he was punched in the face and body, hit in the head with the butt of a pistol, had a power drill placed against his chest and legs, vice grips used on his toe and an angle grinder used on his thigh. He also told police Bergin and Payne had planned to kill him and dump his body 100 miles away.
When Bergin and Payne left him in a car while they walked to the apartment, the victim escaped and got help from an LG&E crew working nearby.
When LMPD detectives went to question Bergin, his parents told police he had just left. A short time later, an injury traffic accident was reported in the 11200 block of Blue Lick Road. It involved the car Bergin was driving. A witness tried to stop Bergin from leaving the scene of the accident, but Bergin pulled a knife on the witness.
Bergin led police of a foot chase before an LMPD K9 took him into custody.
Bergin is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $500,000 cash bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned tomorrow morning. Payne, who was arraigned Tuesday, remains at LMDC on a $1 million cash bond.
