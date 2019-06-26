2nd man charged in kidnapping, torture case

An arrest warrant says the victim, along with Bergin and Garrett Payne, 29, also of Louisville, were at Payne's apartment in the 100 block on Whisp Brook Circle on Monday when they made the victim undress because they thought he had stolen meth from them. After searching him for the drugs, Bergin and Payne used zip ties to restrain his hands and feet. A metal dog collar was put around the victim's neck and secured with zip ties, according to the warrant.