Pass the Cash: Company follows through with air conditioning gift to cancer-stricken Highview firefighter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - So many wonderful things happen after we Pass the Cash, though we don’t always get the change to share them. This story is different, as the response to a Highview firefighter’s struggles have shown us firsthand how powerful and amazing the community can be.
Last week, we introduced you to Mike Henson, a 20-year veteran of Highview Fire who was recently diagnosed with cancer. With the help of WAVE 3 News, Old National Bank and his firehouse, $3,036 was able to be passed to Mike. He was also dealing with a broken air conditioner, which Ryan Bowman with Bowman’s Heating and Cooling offered to come check out.
The unit could not be salvaged but Bowman returned with a brand new one, also donating their services and expertise to replace everything in and outside.
Highview Fire came prepared to work and help out - while other community members, like Louie Karem, stepped up with donations of their own. He brought food for the family and crew from his restaurant, Karem’s Pub and Grill in Norton Commons.
“You’re on TV," Karem said. “I saw the story and felt compelled to help.”
Now Mike can focus on fighting stage 4 cancer and not the heat.
“Thank you to everybody that has helped us and supported us," Bowman said. “The phone calls that we’ve gotten from everyone in the community. Thank you for doing it. We appreciate it very much.”
It has been said in every community, there is work to be done. In every heart, there is the power to do it. Mike and his mother now have a new Trane air conditioning system, a couple fresh family members and hearts full of hope and gratitude.
“I wish I was better at making speeches but I’m not and even if I was I’d still be speechless,” Mike said.
Mike will continue to do radiation Monday through Friday and chemotherapy once a week.
