Police, fire officials compete in ‘Battle of the Badges’ for blood donations

CLARKSVILLE, in. (WAVE) - It’s a battle of the badges in southern Indiana.
The police department and the fire department are competing to see who can donate the most blood to the American Red Cross. Donation efforts spanned five hours at the Community Center in Clarksville on Wednesday, with community members encouraged to come out and give blood in honor of their favorite agency.
Though the friendly competition was fun for first responders, their donations also help save lives in a different way than they’re used to.
“Police and fire are always exchanging jabs,” Chief Mark Palmer with Clarksville Police said. “So this is just another time where we can poke fun at each other - no pun intended on the 'poke.”
“I think anytime we can encourage people to donate, especially our fellow employees, or our brothers and sisters in blue, it’s a great cause," Chief Brandon Skaggs with Clarksville Fire added.
Every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood, according to the Red Cross. Find your nearest blood drive here.
The official winner of the donation competition has yet to be tallied.
