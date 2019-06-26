Police: Man bit strangers ear off during fight at Louisville bar

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police arrested a man accused of biting another man’s ear off during an argument.
Jeffery Gamble Jr., 24, was arrested Tuesday after biting a stranger’s right ear almost completely off.
The victim and Gamble began fighting outside of the Big Bar on Bardstown Road in the Highlands, police said. During the fight, Gamble bit a chunk of the victim’s ear off, causing a permanent serious injury, according to court records.
After the Louisville Metro Police Department was called, the victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where he was treated. His ear could not be saved and he will now need a prosthetic ear.
Gamble faces a second-degree assault charge, which is a felony.
