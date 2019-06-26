Rain leading to more snake sightings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Wildlife experts say all the recent rain has been leading to more snake sightings in WAVE Country.
The underground burrows have been getting flooded which is forcing snakes to drier areas above ground.
Herpetologist John MacGregor, with Kentucky Fish & Wildlife, said, “Snakes pretty much don’t like to get wet. Even water snakes spend a lot of time out of the water so when they’re wet, they want to get out of the water and dry off and the best way to do that is to climb up on something and then let the sun dry them off.”
Experts say while some people don’t like snakes, they are actually good to have around because they hunt rodents and other insects.
