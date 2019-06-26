Residents of Clarksville hotel forced to leave following sale of America’s Best Inn

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - The America’s Best Inn and Suites in Clarksville has been sold and will be torn down.
For years, people have essentially paid rent to stay at the hotel permanently, and because of the terms of that sale, those people are being forced out.
The News and Tribune reports the property has been sold for $3.5 million to a developer out of Indianapolis which plans to demolish the building to make way for a new development. The property will be turned over to that developer in mid-July.
As it stands, the 150-room hotel offers discounted rates for longer-term stays. One community outreach program estimates there could be 90 people at any given time staying at America’s Best, although not all of them are full-time residents.
Tuesday at the WorkOne office in New Albany, community leaders and different service providers gathered to discuss a plan for transitioning those people to new places.
“Not only did we get to go through and identify the problem and brainstorm some really big solutions,” Keeley Stingel, of the Homeless Coalition of Southern Indiana, said, “but we came up with action items. An action plan.”
Matthew Fleenor, of Nomad Church Collective, said there are people already paying upward of $1,200 a month staying at the hotel -- and have been for years.
“They’re paying more for rent than most people are paying for their mortgages,” Fleenor said.
Fleenor has spoken with people staying at the hotel, and while it’s not the case for everyone, some of them said it may actually be better to get out now, because the conditions are not great.
“Some of them actually see this, getting moved out of here, as a relief,” he said, “as this blessing in disguise.”
Some of the solutions thrown around by the makeshift panel included tiny house communities or working with landlords willing to forgo first month’s rent, for example. They also wanted to change the perception of homelessness and create community acceptance.
Stingel said they’ve already set goals and deadlines to make some of these ideas possible.
