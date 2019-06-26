Rider input sought to shape future of TARC

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - TARC will soon roll out its proposal for a new long-term transit plan, called LINC.
It is expected to change the way people in Louisville travel. That’s why those crafting the plan want riders input.
An open house Tuesday was used to gather more information about what riders want.
From frequency to fares, the talk at TARC was about the future.
“I’m really looking to hear from the community," Ferdinand Risco, TARC’s Executive Director, said. "This is your transit system and we’d like to hear your input, suggestions about how we can do things better.”
Risco said a mix of public input and data is how he plans to meet the needs of riders.
“I came out today because I wanted to see better bus service for Indiana, like Jeffersonville, Clarksville, New Albany,” Marcellus Minor, who said he rides the bus often, said. “Sometimes, people want to get some place early in the morning and they can’t do it.”
TARC leaders said they’re looking into ridership numbers, popular routes, vehicles and staffing in their service area, which covers five counties.
Risco said some statistics stand out.
“Where transit goes, communities grow," Risco said. "TARC is really about workforce development and economic development.”
He said 80 percent of trips are taken for work or school, adding that a $221 million economic impact is reaching far beyond just the routes of the region.
Another meeting will be held to reveal TARC’s long-term plan. Riders can provide their input online by clicking or tapping here.
