Simmons College announces new board chairman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Simmons College of Kentucky has announced that Dr. Mark Lynn, CEO of Visionworks, has taken on the role of the new board chair.
Dr. Lynn joined the board of Simmons College in 2018 and agreed to step in to the role after the unexpected loss of board chair, Barney Barnett, in April.
"We are confident that Dr. Mark Lynn will bring his corporate and leadership skills to Simmons College to continue to lead the college in a positive direction,” President of Simmons College of Kentucky, Dr. Kevin Cosby said.
Dr. Lynn’s experience and community service spans beyond the eyecare industry; as the Chairman of the Kentucky State Fair Board and a Trustee for Sacred Heart Schools, he is dedicated to bettering the community. Dr. Lynn and his family also work closely with several groups such as Visually Impaired Preschool Services, Eastern Area Community Ministries and Blessings in a Backpack.
“I am honored to be welcomed as the new board chair at Simmons College," Dr. Lynn said. “As a native to Louisville, I am passionate about our community and helping others. As I step into this new role as board chair, I am eager and excited to be able to dedicate my time to helping guide the school’s outstanding students and staff into a brighter future.”
