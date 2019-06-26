UofL player’s jersey stolen in Omaha, family says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The mother of a University of Louisville baseball player is hoping the power of social media can help find her son’s stolen jersey.
Adam Elliott's jersey was stolen in Omaha when someone broke into the family's car, according to a tweet.
His mother, Lori Elliott, said this jersey is her favorite because it only has one "t" in Elliott. She also said the jersey featured the 2017 College World Series patch His mother even offered to buy the jersey back.
Adam Elliott did play in this year’s series.
