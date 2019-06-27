Bevin: SkillsUSA a reflection of Kentucky’s skilled trade movement

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The SkillsUSA competition for skilled labor was back in Louisville this week.
From every corner of the country, students competed against each other in fields like collision repair, construction and I.T.
This year alone, over 6,000 students caught the eye of Kentucky's Governor, as they competed to prove that they are ahead of the game when it comes to workforce readiness.
"As we get older and grayer ourselves, how grateful we'll be that the next generation will be able to take this baton and run with it as we described," Governor Matt Bevin said.
As part of this week's competition, Bevin helped recognize the first 10 recipients of a Career Essentials Credential that represents the completion of a program aimed at work-readiness that includes topics from interviewing to organization and time management.
"Business and industry are starting to recognize that we have big names like Toyota and 3M that are going to recognize this credential and realize that students that have this credential are a step ahead of the rest," one of the recipients, Brandon Ramirez, said.
Ramirez also happens to be High School President of SkillsUSA.
Bevin said it's only fitting these students get recognized here in Louisville amid days of intense competition.
"I love it," Bevin said. "There are 6,600 of the best and brightest and smartest and most skilled kids in America. It just exemplifies everything that I love about our engineering and manufacturing capabilities in this state."
Bevin said he hopes a competition like this will drive some of these students to want to come back to Kentucky and stay there.
Skills USA also has an economic impact on Kentucky that reaches over an estimated $25 million.
