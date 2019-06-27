Breeders’ Cup will take place at Santa Anita after all

(WAVE) - Thoroughbred racing's Breeders' Cup will take place at Santa Anita Park this year as planned, WAVE 3 News has confirmed.
There was speculation that the two-day race card would be relocated following the deaths of 30 horses during the track’s six-month-long meet that just ended Sunday.
Earlier in the year, when talk first warmed up about a possible relocation, some pointed to Lexington’s Keeneland Racecourse, which last hosted the event in 2015.
“Keeneland fully supports the decision of the Breeders’ Cup Board of Directors to keep the 2019 World Championships at Santa Anita," Keeneland President and CEO Bill Thomason said. “We know it was not undertaken lightly, and required extensive thought and discussion by all parties involved.”
But now, barely four months away from the Nov. 1-2 card, others figured only Louisville’s Churchill Downs, which hosted last fall, could pull off the Breeders’ Cup on such short notice.
“Breeders’ Cup Limited has a strong track record," Churchill Downs President Kevin Flanery told WAVE 3 News in a statement. “They are a great partner with Churchill Downs and we are supportive of their decision.”
The Los Angeles Times was first to report the Breeders’ Cup decision at about 2:30 p.m. Thursday, but WAVE 3 News confirmed it a short time later.
