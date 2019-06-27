Caught on camera: Landscaping stolen from Louisville non-profit

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville non-profit hopes surveillance video can help catch a thief.
The Lincoln Foundation was preparing to hold an open house for its location on Bishop Lane in Newburg when someone stole their landscaping.
In the video a man is seen in a red truck loading up shrubs and open bags of mulch.
He takes his time, moving from one area of the building to another.
The landscaping was valued at hundreds of dollars.
Anyone who knows who this man is should call the Louisville Metro Police Department’s anonymous tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
