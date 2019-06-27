Damage to Highlands store raises questions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A major mess outside a quirky store in the Highlands has sparked concern in the community.
WAVE 3 News found major damage at The Marvelous Mystery on Barret Avenue on Wednesday night.
The front door was no longer attached. What appears to be a Christmas tree and other random items were strewn about.
Spray paint marked several surfaces and the store appeared to be mostly cleared out, though it was operating as normal recently.
The store is owned by businessman and Lebowski Fest founder Will Russell.
Earlier in the day Wednesday, The Marvelous Mystery posted on Facebook saying it would be closed for cleaning and a big announcement would be coming soon.
MetroSafe said police were dispatched to the store to investigate but did not take a report. Police did not confirm anything else.
