Empower women while shopping Dress for Success sale

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Dress for Success is giving customers the opportunity to shop and save, while also empowering other women in WAVE Country to achieve economic independence.
Dress for Success provides a network of support, professional attire and development tools to help women thrive in work and life.
Four times a year, Dress for Success is able to supplement the funds they need with items donated to the program. The store’s clients can’t use them, but nothing donated to this worthy cause ever goes to waste.
“We’re in the middle of our inventory clearance sale,” Michelle Dayvault, from Dress for Success, said. “It’s an opportunity for us for some of the donated items that we receive that aren’t ‘appropriate’ enough for our clients to wear either to work or to an interview are being sold.”
The public is invited to shop starting Friday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. at 913 E Main St. All of the proceeds support Dress for Success Louisville programs.
For more information head to Dress for Success’s website.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.