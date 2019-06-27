FORECAST: Hot and humid again; scattered storms this afternoon

AIR QUALITY ALERT: 7 AM to midnight for Bullitt, Oldham, Jefferson (KY) and Jackson Counties
Only a few isolated showers and clouds remain but those will dissipate through the morning.
Temperatures once again soar into the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon with the help of sunshine and southerly winds.
Scattered storms begin to push into the region late this afternoon tracking north through the evening. Heavy rain and gusty winds are possible with the stronger storms.
Drier conditions are expected toward midnight as temperatures fall into the 60s.
Tomorrow through the weekend, highs continue to hover near 90 with an isolated shower chance.
TODAY: Partly sunny; Scattered afternoon storms (30%); HIGH: 91° (heat index mid-90s)
TONIGHT: Scattered storms fading (20%); Partly cloudy; LOW: 72°
FRIDAY: Partly sunny; hot & humid; HIGH: 92° (heat index mid-90s)
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.