Greenwood Ave. homicide victim identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man found dead inside a vehicle in the Chickasaw neighborhood on early Monday has been identified.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office says Lee Edward Osborne, 41, of Louisville, died from gunshot wounds.
Louisville Metro police were sent to 42nd and Greenwood around 12:15 a.m. on a shots fired run. Officers found Osborne inside a minivan that had hit a telephone pole.
The death is being investigated by the LMPD Homicide Unit. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD Crime Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
