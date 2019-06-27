Health officials urge attendees of New Albany wrestling match to test for HIV, Hep C

NEW ALBANY, In. (WAVE) - Health officials are urging anyone who may have been exposed to blood at a wrestling event in New Albany to be tested for HIV and Hepatitis C.
The Floyd County Health Department issued the report in regards to Welcome to the Wreckroom, a pro wrestling event hosted by Pro Wrestling Trainwreck on South Street on June 23.
WAVE 3 News uncovered a promotional poster for the event, which included a “fans bring the weapons match, a thumbtack match and a panes of glass match.” A training video posted by the group four days ago also shows a man licking up blood.
John Glenn, the organizer of the event, released the following statement to WAVE 3:
More HIV information from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention can be found here. The Floyd County Health Department is investigating the event.
The health department can be reached by calling 812-948-4726 or by visiting 1917 Bono Road in New Albany.
