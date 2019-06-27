Kentucky political sphere reacts to first 2020 Democratic presidential debate

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The first debate between the Democratic candidates for president has social media abuzz.
Political groups and leaders in Kentucky took to Twitter during the event airing on WAVE 3 News on Tuesday night.
The Republican Party of Kentucky posted its statement preemptively -- calling out the Democratic presidential candidates as people who aim to resist and obstruct President Donald Trump.
Trump tweeted the word "Boring" during the debate, also noting technical issues in the broadcast.
While it was Democrats duking it out Wednesday, the president’s name did not stay out of the discussion.
“What I want is someone who obviously has the fight to take to Donald Trump,” Rep. John Yarmuth, (D) Louisville, said before the debate. “Secondly, a vision for the future of the country.”
Louisville Democratic Party Chair Russell Lloyd said his party was preparing for Kentucky statewide elections in 2019 Wednesday night.
"But that doesn't mean were not looking forward to 2020," Lloyd said.
Lloyd notes that Sen. Mitch McConnell will be on the ballot then, too, but adds even before then, presidential politics will make an impact in 2019 when Trump ally Gov. Matt Bevin is up for re-election.
"I think it plays in extraordinarily," Lloyd said.
When asked what he was looking for in a Democratic candidate for president, Lloyd listed stable foreign and economic policy, noting issues surrounding asylum seekers and Iran.
It was a clear reference to Trump policies, that also came up in Wednesday’s debate.
"What I'm looking for is somebody who will make America America again," Lloyd said.
The rest of the Democratic field running for president will debate Thursday night beginning at 9 p.m. on WAVE 3 News.
