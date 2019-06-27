Local High School Athletes Train During Dead Period

While their peers are on vacation, these kids are at work. “The main goal is to be a national champion. I’m not going to be able to do that if everybody else is...I’m doing the same as everybody else. I gotta be up when everybody else is sleep,” said participant and Trinity track athlete, James Moore. Corey Taylor trains athletes at all levels, including the NFL. He says off-season training makes for success during the regular season. “For a lot of the athletes, it’s a mental edge for them more than a physical thing. You know, to know they’re still working while others are out playing,” says Taylor.