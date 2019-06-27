Louisville Fire warns of potential firework dangers ahead of holiday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - More fires are reported on the 4th of July than any other day of the year.
That’s according to local first responders, who have urged community members to be aware of the dangers when dealing with fireworks. One year, there were 13,000 emergency room runs around the country because of fireworks, according to Louisville Fire. Experts suggest sticking with the professionals, rather than your neighbors when you want to see a big show.
Gruesome injuries, lacerations, burns and amputations to the head, hands and other parts of the body could occur when using fireworks the wrong way.
The results could also be deadly.
“It’s frustrating because all these injuries and all these fires are avoidable,” Battalion Chief Bobby Cooper said. “If you just take some simple precautions, some simple steps and consider other options to celebrate.”
The majority of the injuries come from smaller fireworks, like sparklers. They burn at 1,200 degrees Fahrenheit. To put it into perspective, glass melts at 900 degrees.
Safety tips from the National Safety Council can be found here.
Cooper said under state law you have to be over 18 years old to use fireworks and be at least 200 feet away from a structure. In Jefferson County, if it flies or leaves the ground it’s illegal.
