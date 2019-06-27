Louisville Water Company looking to hire customer service professionals

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Water Company is hosting a job fair Thursday to find customer service professionals.
The job fair is from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Louisville Water Tower Park on River Road.
Starting pay for full time customer service employees is $15 per hour. That increases to $16 after 6 months.
The job will be Monday through Friday and include medical, dental, vision, life insurance, paid time off and opportunities to work from home.
