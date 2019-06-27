$1M winning Powerball ticket sold in NKY

FLORENCE, Ky. (FOX19) - One Florence retailer is celebrating Thursday morning - they sold a $1,000,000 Powerball ticket for Wednesday night’s drawing.
The winning numbers were: 1-5-16-22-54 and the Powerball was 24. The winner matched the first five numbers but not the Powerball.
The retailer, who is not being named yet, will receive $10,000 for selling the winning ticket.
The winner(s) has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim the prize.
No one matched all five white balls and the Powerball which brings Saturday night’s jackpot to an estimated $137 million.
